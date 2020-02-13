Library launches children's reading list to help them cope in tough times

Sidmouth Library Archant

A reading list of children's books, picked to help youngsters understand their feelings and worries and cope with tough times, has been launched at Sidmouth Library.

'Reading Well' books have been chosen by children, carers, health experts and librarians and even endorsed by leading health organisations such as NHS England, Mind and the Royal College of GPs.

The booklist, which will be launched at the town's library on Friday, February 21, is targeted at children aged seven to 11 .

It includes a wide range of reading levels to support less confident readers and to encourage children to read together with their siblings and carers.

The programme is being delivered by The Reading Agency in partnership with public libraries.

There are additional Reading Well booklists for adults and young people on mental health, long-term conditions and dementia.

Visit devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/health-readingwell to browse the latest collection.