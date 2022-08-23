Free nature kits for children available at Sidmouth Library

Young nature fans are being offered a free kit to help them explore the trees, plants and wildlife of the Sid Valley.

Sidmouth Library is giving out the Nature Explorer Backpacks to encourage children and families to get out and about in the area. Each backpack contains magnifiers, specimen pots and information about local flora and fauna.

They have been funded with the support of The Keith Owen Fund, the county councillor for Sidmouth Stuart Hughes and the Sidmouth Library Friends Group.

Sidmouth Library Supervisor Carol Pentecost said: “We live in a wonderful area of natural beauty and we want to help both resident families and visitors discover more about it.

“The backpacks were developed by our staff as a way of encouraging interest in our local environment, which in turn creates a desire to protect it.”

The backpacks will be promoted to families on holiday in the area through Sidmouth’s Tourist Information Centre, and they will also be used in schools when the new term starts in September.