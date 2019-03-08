Advanced search

Life After Sherlock: a new play comes to the Manor Pavilion Theatre in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 April 2019

Life After Sherlock. Picture: Matt Sweeting

Life After Sherlock. Picture: Matt Sweeting

Matt Sweeting Photography

Dr Watson uses his now-retired friend Sherlock Holmes’ techniques to solve a mystery, with the help of some old acquaintances

Sherlock Holmes has retired and taken up beekeeping – but Dr John Watson has a mystery to solve.

In the new play Life After Sherlock, at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in Sidmouth, Dr Watson uses the deductive techniques he has learned from his old friend to try to find out the truth.

The touring play, by Devil’s Drum Productions, sees Dr Watson discovering that the reason for his late wife Mary Morstan’s death may not be as it seemed at the time. He enlists the help of old acquaintances including Inspector Lestrade and Mrs Hudson, in a story that takes him from Baker Street to clandestine meetings across foggy London, and even to a séance.

Although Holmes is officially retired, he is never far away in this tale of blackmail, murder, suicide, deceit and treasure.

The play will be at the Manor Pavilion on Saturday, May 4, doors opening at 7pm for 7.30 start. Tickets are £15, or £10 for under16s. Box office: 01395 514 413.

