Life drawing sessions restart in Ottery St Mary

One of Richard Kaye's own drawings from the sessions. Picture: Richard Kaye Richard Kaye

A series of life drawing sessions in Ottery St Mary has proved so popular, a second run has been organised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They are hosted by local artist Richard Kaye, but not tutored, and open to all abilities.

He said: "The first sessions went incredibly well,

"They bought out a lovely mix of local artists, some of whom were incredibly talented, judging by the standard of some of the work I saw.

"I also think the sessions appealed to some people who may not necessarily find other events locally that interesting, so it was great to see new faces coming out to a community-based event."

The next dates are Friday, November 8 and every following Friday, up to and including Friday, December 6.

The sessions take place at The Institute from 6pm to 8pm, and cost £10 each to attend.

People taking part should bring their own equipment.

Mr Kaye would like people to contact him if they are coming along, on kayerich@gmail.com or on 07958 900 702.