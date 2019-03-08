Advanced search

Latest The New European

Life drawing sessions restart in Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 October 2019

One of Richard Kaye's own drawings from the sessions. Picture: Richard Kaye

One of Richard Kaye's own drawings from the sessions. Picture: Richard Kaye

Richard Kaye

A series of life drawing sessions in Ottery St Mary has proved so popular, a second run has been organised.

They are hosted by local artist Richard Kaye, but not tutored, and open to all abilities.

He said: "The first sessions went incredibly well,

"They bought out a lovely mix of local artists, some of whom were incredibly talented, judging by the standard of some of the work I saw.

"I also think the sessions appealed to some people who may not necessarily find other events locally that interesting, so it was great to see new faces coming out to a community-based event."

The next dates are Friday, November 8 and every following Friday, up to and including Friday, December 6.

The sessions take place at The Institute from 6pm to 8pm, and cost £10 each to attend.

People taking part should bring their own equipment.

Mr Kaye would like people to contact him if they are coming along, on kayerich@gmail.com or on 07958 900 702.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Sidmouth Seniors’ Charity Bowl joy for Rob Owen

Barry Jones receives his medal trophy from seniors captain Chris Grubb and also in the picture are second and third placed Colston Herbert and John Hicks. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club’s Laura Broughton completes the Haldon Night Race

Sidmouth Running Club member Laura Broughton at the Haldon Night 10k meeting. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth and Budleigh ladies meeting ends in an honourable draw

Sidmouth Bowls Club's men's champion Andrew Lowe receives his trophy. Picture SBC

Sidmouth U15 girls win well on visit to Teignmouth

Action from the Sidmouth Under-15 girls victory at Teignmouth. Picture: SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists