Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

PUBLISHED: 16:31 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 16 July 2019

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Archant

Concerns for a group of kayakers prompted lifeboat crews to be called into action.

Sidmouth Lifeboat launched at 3.42pm on Friday afternoon (July 12) after sightings of three kayaks not making progress at the east end of Sidmouth.

There was further concern when one of the group was reported to have capsized and in the water.

Within five minutes the crew reached the group who had come ashore at Salcombe Mouth.

A lifeboat spokesman said: "Sidmouth 2 launched to three kayakers to the east of Sidmouth, apparently not making headway against the offshore wind, with one reported capsized and in the water.

"After some discussion with the crew they confirmed that they wanted to make their own way back to Sidmouth, remaining close to shore out of the wind."

It is the fourth callout of the year for the independent lifeboat.

