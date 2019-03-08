Advanced search

Two rescued following capsized boat in River Axe

PUBLISHED: 09:35 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 20 April 2019

Sidmouth Lifeboat crew reacting to a shout on Good Friday. Ref shs 17 19TI 2824. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Two people were rescued from a river after their boat capsized.

Sidmouth Lifeboat was called to the mouth of the River Axe at approximately 11 o'clock on Good Friday morning (April 19).

When they arrived, one casualty was already safe on shore before the lifeboat team located the second person and brought them aboard.

Both had been wearing lifejackets.

Lyme Regis Lifeboat dealt with the capsized vessel while Beer Coastguard helped the casualties on shore.

The lifeboat crew thanked Ducky's Beach Café in Beer who provided coffee to warm up one of the casualties.

