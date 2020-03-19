Sidmouth lifeboat station closed, but crew still on call for emergencies.

Sidmouth Lifeboat station. Ref shs 24 19TI 6509. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth lifeboat station is closed because of the coronavirus, but the crew remain on call 24/7 and will respond to emergencies.

The lifeboat’s trustees have announced that they have taken the decision to close the station until further notice to minimise the risk to the crew and support team.

In a statement the trustees said: “Sadly, we have also had to close our shop for the time being, as well as remove our popular collection dummies, Sid and Alma, from the seafront.

“Crew training has been suspended to protect the service and keep the lifeboat on call as best we can.

“This decision will be kept under review as the situation develops, to ensure our crew remain well prepared to respond to call-outs.”

The trustees have thanked the public for their support and co-operation.

Visit www.sidmouthlifeboat.org.uk/donate if you would like to help fund the charity.