Sidmouth Lifeboat volunteer gives his thoughts on being 'Portrait of Britain' image

The Sidmouth Lifeboat volunteer pictured as one of 100 ‘Portraits of Britain’ says he has had ‘a fair amount of ribbing’ from fellow crew members – but no requests for his autograph yet.

Local photographer Sarah Hall’s spur-of-the-moment snap of Ian Fletcher was among the winning entries in the British Journal of Photography competition to find images that ‘capture the changing face of our nation in their own unique way’.

All the winning photos will be displayed on digital screens around the UK in January and have already been published in a book.

The photo of Ian was taken as he was doing a lifeboat training exercise – he was wading through the sea off Sidmouth beach to retrieve the life-size mannequin that the crew use to practise recovering casualties from the water.

He said: “I saw Sarah standing on the shore ready to take a picture of me as I waded in. As I know Sarah well, and the fact she invariably has her camera on her, I wasn't surprised when she started taking the pictures. I did feel a bit awkward - I didn't know whether to stand still or carry on.

"A couple of days later Sarah asked if she could enter the photo into a competition - I had no idea what competition and of course I wished her the best of luck - I'm sure I said something like ‘it helps to have a handsome model!’”

Neither Sarah nor Ian expected the picture to win, but he said he was ‘delighted’ for her when she heard it had been short-listed for the Portrait of Britain collection. They were both sworn to secrecy until the 100 winners were officially announced a few days before Christmas.

She told the Herald she was ‘thrilled, proud, delighted, and really excited for Ian as well, and for Sidmouth Lifeboat to get the recognition’.

Ian said he was also pleased that the photo captures the spirit of volunteer work: “It is a very poignant image and I think tells a story of what people do outside their day-to-day job, volunteering to help others, a true sign of humanity.

“And this is where I'd like to pay tribute to all of our lifeboat volunteers - and indeed anyone that gives up their time for a good cause! It always amazes me the dedication that people have for things that they believe in.

"Our lifeboat has remained on service throughout the festive break - that means at least six of crew would be prepared to drop everything at any time, day or night, to put to sea to help those in need. But then there are also all those who work behind the scenes to keep the lifeboat serviceable - whether it's the support crew or support team that run the shop, and also the Trustees who ensure we are functioning charity.”

Ian added: “No one has asked me for my autograph yet, although I did get someone come up to me the other day to ask me whether that was me in the Herald! As you can imagine, I have got a fair amount of ribbing from the crew!”