Lifeguards return to Sidmouth beach

Lifeguards will be patrolling Sidmouth beach again this summer.

They will be on duty for the half-term break starting on Saturday, May 28, and then every weekend until the summer holiday, when they will be there seven days a week until the beginning of September.

The service is provided by Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, which has recruited four new lifeguards to add to the five returning for the second year.

Lifeguard project manager Andrew Dean said: “All of them are local young people, who are really looking forward to serving their community."

This year they will have a new purpose-built first aid unit on the beach with medical supplies including oxygen and a defibrillator. The team will all have lifeguarding and advanced first aid qualifications, and will train with other rescue services during the season.



Andrew said: "Beach users are very welcome to come and chat with the lifeguards for advice, and we urge everyone to keep an eye on our flags and safety information boards."



