Lila needs a home where she can be independent

Tortoiseshell cat Lila would like a rural home with outbuildings to explore, and no other cats around

Four-year-old Lila is looking for a special type of home.

In her previous home she was bullied by neighbourhood cats, which caused her a lot of stress. She was mostly kept indoors because of this but became frustrated and preferred to keep to herself.

Lila needs to be left to her own devices - a rural home with no other cats or children would be best, with outbuildings she can use when she chooses. Lila will not be suitable for someone looking for a cuddly companion. She likes being around people but prefers to watch from a distance. A happy Lila will help keep down the rodent population for her new owners in return for her own space, a warm bed and daily meals. We are looking for someone who enjoys the presence of a cat but does not want an affectionate house cat.

If you can give Lila the right mix of care and independence, contact Axhayes on 01395 232 377.