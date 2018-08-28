Advanced search

Line-up announced for Beautiful Days festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:30 02 February 2019

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

Zach Weinberg

Rock, reggae, folk and much more - something for everyone as the 2019 line-up is announced

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom BarnesSkunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

An exciting and eclectic mix of live music acts has been announced for this year’s Beautiful Days festival.

It takes place on Friday, August 16 – Sunday 18 at Escot Park.

Top of the bill on the main stage on Friday are Skunk Anansie, who have just released a live album featuring the best songs of their 25-year career. Headlining on Saturday is the reggae icon Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley and eight-time Grammy award winner in his own right.

Among the other main-stage acts during the festival are Ash, Seth Lakeman, The Strangers, the Sleaford Mods, Steeleye Span, Cara Dillon and Fisherman’s Friends.

Steeleye Span, the much-loved folk-rock band, are appearing at the festival. Picture: Peter SilverSteeleye Span, the much-loved folk-rock band, are appearing at the festival. Picture: Peter Silver

As usual, festival founders The Levellers will close the event on Sunday night, followed by the annual firework display. The theme of this year’s festival is still to be announced, along with other acts yet to be confirmed.

Visit www.beautifuldays.org for more information and to buy tickets.

