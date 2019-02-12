What’s the line-up for Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019?

Tickets on sale now for this year’s week of folk music and dance in August, and dozens of acts have been announced

Sidmouth folk festival. Ref shs 32 18TI 2018 9557. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth folk festival. Ref shs 32 18TI 2018 9557. Picture: Terry Ife

This year’s Sidmouth Folk Festival is just six months away, and dozens of acts have already been announced.

The festival takes place from August 2 to August 9.

Among the artists playing the Ham evening concerts are Richard Thompson, The Spooky Men’s Chorale and Steve Knightley’s 50 Shades of Sidmouth. The folk-rock band Merry Hell have been announced as Saturday night’s Bulverton headliners.

There will be a diverse programme at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, including a solo Robb Johnson performance of his highly acclaimed Ordinary Giants show, a tribute to the much-missed Roy Bailey and the Exmouth Shanty Men, providing a rousing finale.

The Living By the Sea show moves to the big stage at the Ham. This is a feast of word and song, featuring a choir of Sidmouth townsfolk and festival-goers.

Sounds of Modern Scotland is back in force, with Julie Fowlis, Peatbog Faeries, The Shee, Iona Fyfe, Kim Carnie and Burd Ellen. Irish virtuosos Eileen O’Brien & Conor Keane and Scots tradition-bearer Sheena Wellington join Bill Murray, The Harbour Lights Trio and Jeff Warner at the Traditional Nights Out, hosted by John Howson and Dan Quinn.

As always, there will be plenty of ceilidhs and other folk dances scattered through the programme, as well as a huge choice of workshops. This year’s include Balkan Dance and Music, Mummers, Beginners’ Fiddle, Welsh Tunes, Melodeon, Pipe and Tabor, Swedish Bagpipes and Dartmoor Step.

Children and young people are catered for, with the Children’s Festival offering a range of events and sessions for 12-17 year olds.

The ever-popular Sidmouth Horse Trials are also back – a recognition of the traditional hobby horses and other ‘fantastic beasts’ associated with Morris dancing. Entrants in fancy dress costumes compete for the Aardman Award.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now – visit https://sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Super Early Bird Season Tickets ensure maximum flexibility to create a custom-made festival experience at the very best value. Demand for these tickets is high, and there are only a few days left to grab this offer. All in One Tickets are moving fast, too, giving access to the Ham evening concerts.