Line-up confirmed for Sidmouth Airshow

The Red Arrows are on course for a Sidmouth display - Credit: Archant

The line-up for Sidmouth Airshow has been announced by Sidmouth Town Council.

This year’s show, on Friday, August 26, will include a first-time appearance at Sidmouth by Team Raven, a formation of six ultra-manoeuvrable mono-wing aircraft.

Sidmouth Town Council is now appealing for volunteers to help collect donations at the event to help cover the cost of staging it.

Team Raven, coming to the Sidmouth Airshow this year for the first time - Credit: Team Raven

The Airshow will start at about 5.15pm with the Team Raven display team, flying their Van's RV-8 aerobatic mono-wing aircraft in formation and in smaller groups. The aim of Team Raven’s display is to ‘present manoeuvres to the crowd at all times, with no gaps’.

Two RAF Spitfires will take to the skies - Credit: John M. Dibbs

They will be followed by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight RAF Spitfires taking to the skies over the sea. Next will be Rich Goodwin performing high energy, high G-force aerobatic manoeuvres in his colourful Pitts Biplane.

Rich Goodwin's biplane - Credit: Nigel Garrigan

The finale will be the Red Arrows, rounding off the show with their spectacular synchronised flying and daring stunts.

The Red Arrows in action at Sidmouth Airshow - Credit: Archant

Extra parking will be provided for the event and the usual water safety zone will be enforced to enable watercraft to view from a safe distance. Times and team participation are based upon aircraft availability and weather conditions. Details will be publicised closer to the date of the show, and there will be updates on Sidmouth Town Council’s website and Facebook page.

The town council says a team of collectors taking cash donations and contactless payments are a vital part of the event. Volunteers are needed from 4pm across the seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens. Anyone willing to help is asked to email towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk

Meanwhile, a review is underway to determine whether Sidmouth Airshow should go ahead in future years. An initial survey of Sidmouth residents to gauge the popularity of the event attracted 869 responses, with just under 91 per cent saying the Airshow brings an overall positive benefit to Sidmouth’s people and community. The next stages of the review will include a survey of visitors and a consultation of local businesses to assess the economic benefits. The environmental impact of the show will also be considered before the town council makes a decision on its future in October.