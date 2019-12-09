Gallery

Lions annual festive social provides Christmas cheer for Sidmouth residents

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5643. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Elderly Sidmouth residents got the chance to meet old friends and make new ones at an annual Christmas tea party.

More than 60 invited guests and various volunteer helpers were transported to the event, organised by Sidmouth Lions Club, at St Francis Church Hall, in Woolbrook which was decorated with a Christmas tree, tinsel and lights.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services' mini buses, drivers and lions club members transported the residents to the church hall where they were entertained by two musical groups.

Members of Sidmouth Primary School's choir, conducted by Tom Wilkes provided the music followed by Sidmouth Ukelele Band.

The guests then enjoyed sandwiches, sausage rolls, mince pies, cakes and cups of tea prepared and provided free-of-charge by the partners of the lions club members and other helpers.

Organiser Ian Skinner thanked the primary school choir, the ukulele band and the Sidmouth Voluntary Services drivers for their help as well as the two volunteer ambulance staff.

