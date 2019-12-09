Advanced search

Gallery

Lions annual festive social provides Christmas cheer for Sidmouth residents

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 December 2019

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5643. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5643. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Elderly Sidmouth residents got the chance to meet old friends and make new ones at an annual Christmas tea party.

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5668. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5668. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 60 invited guests and various volunteer helpers were transported to the event, organised by Sidmouth Lions Club, at St Francis Church Hall, in Woolbrook which was decorated with a Christmas tree, tinsel and lights.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services' mini buses, drivers and lions club members transported the residents to the church hall where they were entertained by two musical groups.

Members of Sidmouth Primary School's choir, conducted by Tom Wilkes provided the music followed by Sidmouth Ukelele Band.

The guests then enjoyed sandwiches, sausage rolls, mince pies, cakes and cups of tea prepared and provided free-of-charge by the partners of the lions club members and other helpers.

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5673. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5673. Picture: Terry Ife

Organiser Ian Skinner thanked the primary school choir, the ukulele band and the Sidmouth Voluntary Services drivers for their help as well as the two volunteer ambulance staff.

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5663. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5663. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5661. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5661. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5659. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5659. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5657. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5657. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5650. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5650. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5641. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5641. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5637. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5637. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5633. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5633. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5631. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5631. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5627. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5627. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5625. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5625. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5623. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5623. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5620. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5620. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5619. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5619. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5617. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5617. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5613. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5613. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5614. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5614. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5607. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5607. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5606. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5606. Picture: Terry Ife

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Vikings come back from three down to net stunning home success

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Ex-serviceman ‘treated like a fool’ by district council over damp issues

William Carnell with the lino which has come away from the floor because of damp. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Vikings come back from three down to net stunning home success

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Lions annual festive social provides Christmas cheer for Sidmouth residents

Sidmouth Lions Club's annual christmas party for seniors. Ref shs 49 19TI 5643. Picture: Terry Ife

Vikings come back from three down to net stunning home success

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth to canvass for election candidate Claire Wright

Hugh Grant in Sidmouth with independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary table tennis teams suffer disappointment in latest league matches

Table Tennis

Charity golf day raises £1,500 for Seaton nurses

Duncan Driver (centre) with Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses and League of Friends' trustees. Picture: Lycia Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists