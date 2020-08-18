Lions Club donation supports hot meals service for Sidmouth’s elderly residents

Lions Club president Chris Rignall presents the cheque to Carol Drover-Taylor of SVS, with fellow Lions Alex Blyth and Mike Sycamore, Picture: Sidmouth Lions Club Sidmouth Lions Club

A £200 donation by Sidmouth Lions Club is helping to provide hot meals for elderly people in need.

A chef preparing desserts at Sidmouth Voluntary Services. Picture: June Ward A chef preparing desserts at Sidmouth Voluntary Services. Picture: June Ward

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) has been continuing to deliver ready-cooked meals to elderly residents as Covid-19 lockdown measures are gradually lifted.

The three-course meals are cooked at Twyford House in Coburg Road by the volunteer chefs and delivered by volunteer drivers, and demand has been high, with more than 870 meals delivered last month.

In addition to that, the SVS has established a ‘hardship fund’ for elderly residents who have been struggling to cope financially and prepare a hot daily meal, as a result of the pandemic.

The SVS Manager, Carol Drover-Taylor, asked Sidmouth Lions Club for some extra funding and the Lions provided the donation of £200.

The cheque was presented outside Twyford House on Wednesday, August 12 to Carol, along with June Ward of SVS, by Lions Club President Chris Rignall and fellow Lions Alex Blyth and Mike Sycamore, who is also the SVS Treasurer.

Carol expressed her gratitude to the Lions and said it is thanks to the team of valued volunteer chefs and drivers that SVS is able to continue to provide this meals service. Anyone interested in volunteering for SVS can obtain more information by calling 01395 512221.

Sidmouth Lions Club’s own activities have been severely curtailed by the pandemic. Since early March this year, a planned VE Day 75th Anniversary swing band concert in May at Manor Pavilion Theatre, the Lions’ annual Great Duck Derby in July and three of the Lions’ four quarterly book sales have all had to be cancelled for health and safety reasons.

But in spite of the resultant loss of revenue, Sidmouth Lions Club members and partners have still been able to make charity donations to various organisations including Devon Freewheelers, the emergency medical supplies couriers, and SSAFA Devon, which supports Armed Forces families. A spokesman said: “Fortunately, in these difficult times, the Lions Club is able to continue to support the community and consider appeals for worthwhile local causes.”

For more information about Sidmouth Lions, call 01395 577450 or use the ‘Contact’ page at www.sidmouthlions.org.uk