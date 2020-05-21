Advanced search

Sidmouth Lions Club 2020 events cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:25 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 21 May 2020

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn



Several fundraising events organised by Sidmouth Lions Club have had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Calendar fixtures such as the duck derby, a charity concert in September and book sales have had to be called off.

However, the Lions Club is hopeful that the usual Christmas activities can still go ahead as planned.

The Covid-19 outbreak has curtailed many annual events in Sidmouth and across East Devon, including the town’s famous folk festival.

The ‘great’ book sales were set to take place at St Teresa’s Church Hall, in Vicarage Road, on Saturday (May 23), with further events on August 22 and October 24, but have had to be cancelled.

The popular duck derby was due to happen on Sunday, July 19, but will no longer take place due to coronavirus.

charity concert, which was also set to happen at Sidholme Hotel on Thursday, September 17, will also have to be called off.

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

