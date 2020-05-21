Sidmouth Lions Club 2020 events cancelled due to coronavirus

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Several fundraising events organised by Sidmouth Lions Club have had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Calendar fixtures such as the duck derby, a charity concert in September and book sales have had to be called off.

However, the Lions Club is hopeful that the usual Christmas activities can still go ahead as planned.

The Covid-19 outbreak has curtailed many annual events in Sidmouth and across East Devon, including the town’s famous folk festival.

The ‘great’ book sales were set to take place at St Teresa’s Church Hall, in Vicarage Road, on Saturday (May 23), with further events on August 22 and October 24, but have had to be cancelled.

The popular duck derby was due to happen on Sunday, July 19, but will no longer take place due to coronavirus.

charity concert, which was also set to happen at Sidholme Hotel on Thursday, September 17, will also have to be called off.