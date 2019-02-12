Lions donation to fund activities day for hardworking Sidmouth students
PUBLISHED: 09:03 05 March 2019
A legacy project set up to reward hard working students has donated more than £1,200 to fund this year’s trip.
Since 2016, the Lions Club of Sidmouth has made an annual pledge towards an activities day for 50 Sidmouth College students who achieve the highest number of praise points with a trip to Haven Banks.
The school has received £1,228 towards an activities day this summer to test the youngsters team building skills.
Vice principal Jim Ingham-Hill said: “As a college, we are delighted and honoured to have had the chance to work alongside the lions club for a third year in a row as part of the legacy project.
Alex Blyth, club president said: “Since its inception Sidmouth Lions Club has favoured supporting worthwhile youth projects.
“This legacy project has clearly demonstrated how young people can be incentivised and benefit from the project.”
