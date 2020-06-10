Advanced search

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 June 2020

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth Plastic Warrior has been left ‘heartbroken’ by the amount of litter on the beach after the hard work it took to make it spotless during lockdown.

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

Denise Bickley, of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, said: “We have all seen pictures online and in the papers of the Jurassic Coast getting a battering with litter as ‘pub culture’ is spilling out onto the beaches.

“I personally have been heartbroken as we worked so hard to get the beach and the whole area looking amazingly clean during lockdown.

“But, chin up, we must rally ourselves and set an example.”

Denise said the easing of the lockdown, coinciding with the beautiful weather, has caused chaos on England’s beaches.

Sidmouth beach clean 2012 Picture: Simon HornSidmouth beach clean 2012 Picture: Simon Horn

She added: “Until that weekend, everybody had been staying inside and the beaches were deserted.

“Streetscene were caught off guard, understandably, as litter collections had been pared back to winter levels, with reduced staffing, and the extra bins that would have gone out at this time of year were not put out.

“Suddenly though, the beaches were full – with the pubs shut it meant that many people took their drinks and barbecues to the beach.

“It seems that many people think a picnic on the beach means buying as much pre-packaged food as possible and leaving the packaging there when finished.”

Denise added that some of the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors had been using their daily exercise, as part of lockdown, to do clean ups – along the beach and throughout the town and surrounding main roads.

“We were able to clear hedgerows along the main roads that are normally totally inaccessible and have safely disposed of at least 20 large sacks full of old degraded plastic bottles, tin cans and glass.

“We reckoned Sidmouth has not been this clean for many years.

“However, all has changed again and it seems that the whole town was trashed in a few days.

“I myself, generally a very positive person, have found it very difficult to go out and see the destruction, and thought fleetingly I would just stop bothering to clear it up.

“My fellow warriors have picked me up - and this is one of the great things about having such a fantastic large group of similarly minded people.

“When we are down, we are pulled back up by a common goal – educating those who think it is just ‘litter’ and that it doesn’t matter.

“We know we must keep going otherwise the sea will be even more full of plastic, and we just can’t let that happen.”

Email info@sidmouthplasticwarriors.org if you would like to help keep Sidmouth looking spotless.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton ladies have a new manager with Mark Ebdon taking on the role

Cricket latest - Are we likely to see local action any time soon?

Sidmouth Cricket Club Green at The Fortfield

Domestic abuse in Devon soars during lockdown

Picture: Getty Imges/iStockphoto

Newly-formed Sid Valley biodiversity group seeks members with ‘a passion for wildlife’

A damselfly. Picture: Charles Sinclair
Drive 24