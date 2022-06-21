Company volunteers help keep Sidmouth clean

A litter pick and beach clean was carried out in Sidmouth by staff from the civil engineering contractor SWH – the company behind the flood alleviation scheme at The Knowle.

On Wednesday, June 15, staff set out to clear litter from Jacob’s Ladder beach, Connaught Gardens and nearby roads, using equipment borrowed from Sidmouth Plastic Warriors.

One of the SWH team members during the litter pick - Credit: SWH

Each staff member has two volunteering days to use as they wish, and the group members had decided to use theirs for the Sidmouth clean-up – even though some of them had to travel from as far as Wiltshire and Gloucester to take part.

Jacob's Ladder beach - the visitors from Wiltshire and Gloucester were impressed by the scenery - Credit: SWH

The event was arranged by Owen Martin, Social Value Coordinator at SWH in Rockbeare, who said: “This was the first beach clean event that I have arranged with SWH, and I was really pleased with the number of team members that took part. Sidmouth is a beautiful town and fortunately a very clean one at that. Looking forward to coming back again soon.”