Pete Allen jazz band at Sidholme Hotel, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:33 23 March 2019

Guest trombonist Kevin Grenfell.Picture: Courtesy of artist.

Guest trombonist Kevin Grenfell.Picture: Courtesy of artist.

Courtesy of artist.

Guest trombonist Kevin Grenfell joins Pete Allen and his band for an afternoon of jazz in Sidmouth

When Pete Allen returns with his band to the Music Room at the Sidholme Hotel in Sidmouth on Sunday, March 24, he will only recently have completed his annual four-day visit to Nyborg, in Denmark.

There he will have been performing as a guest of the Fionia Jazz Band.

Back in Sidmouth he will be greeting a very popular guest, trombonist Kevin Grenfell.

Last year, Kevin was unable to come, so the audience will be particularly pleased to welcome him back.

He and Pete make a winning combination: both play with a mixture of panache and sensitivity, and when they indulge in a musical ‘chat’, the whole thing seems effortless.

But behind that easy-going repartee lies a wealth of talent and experience.

The performance will begin at 3pm, the Music Room doors will open at 2.30pm, and admission will be £13.50.

