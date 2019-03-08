Advanced search

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who's elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

PUBLISHED: 22:01 02 May 2019

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Archant

Join our live blog to find out the results from elections across East Devon as they happen.

With the polls officially closed, heads now turn to the election count.

After weeks of canvassing, candidates for town and district council candidates across East Devon will find out if they have been chosen by the electorates to represent them.

In and around the Sidmouth and Ottery parishes the following wards seats will be contested for East Devon District Council, which will be announced over the course of Friday, May 3.

•Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

•Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

•Ottery St Mary (three seats)

•Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

•Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

•Sidmouth Town (two seats)

•West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

On Saturday, May 4, the results for the town and parish council elections will be announced, with Ottery and Sidmouth councils both being contested.

Follow our live blog across the weekend for up to date details of who is in and out in this year's elections across the East Devon area.

