Grants available to make your home more energy efficient

Lower-income householders across Devon are being invited to apply for free energy efficiency improvements to their homes worth thousands of pounds.

From this week members of the public can check their eligibility and apply through the Cosy Devon website.

The scheme is being delivered by the Cosy Devon partnership, which consists of Devon County Council (DCC), East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge and Torridge District Councils, Torbay Council, West Devon Borough Council, Exeter City Council and Plymouth City Council.

It follows the partnership securing nearly £10 million of government funding to offer householders the chance to improve their homes by ensuring that they are warmer, less draughty, and less damp.

Improvements will also reduce their energy bills and lower their home’s carbon emissions.

More than 20 per cent per cent of Devon’s carbon emissions are caused by homes.

Devon has higher levels of fuel poverty (13%) than the UK average(10.6%), with many homes in Devon need substantial investment.

The scheme is available to Devon residents who have an annual combined household income of less than £30,000 and whose homes have an energy Performance Certificate rating of E, F or G.

If you are a homeowner, and live in that property, you can access funding to cover 100 per cent of costs to retrofit your home up to a cap.

Tenants of rented properties can also apply for grants up to a cap with the landlord expected to contribute at least one third towards the cost of the work.

Upgrades could include underfloor and solid floor insulation; insulation to cavity, external and internal walls, and lofts; double glazing, draught proofing, ventilation solar panels and heat pumps.

If you qualify, your home will have to be assessed to determine which energy efficiency measures could be installed.

The initiative has a quality assurance plan in place to make sure that works are done correctly and deliver the benefits and savings expected.

Councillor John Hart, chair of Team Devon and Leader of DCC, said: "This scheme is an example of councils across Devon working in partnership to benefit the residents of Devon to help reduce the impact of the cost-of-living crises, lift low-income households out of fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions.

"Retrofitting your home will ensure that you use less energy, as a more efficient home would lower your fuel bill. The improvements to your home will also help protect you from the health risks associated with damp and cold homes and they will reduce carbon emissions.

"I encourage Devon residents to check on the Cosy Devon website if they are eligible and apply."

If you’re struggling to keep your home warm and you think you might be eligible for some help, you can apply through the Cosy Devon website.