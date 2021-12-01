News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Plans for quarry at Ottery St Mary REFUSED

Paul Jones

Published: 4:23 PM December 1, 2021
Straitgate quarry plans aerial view - Credit: Archant

Plans for a 100-acre quarry in Ottery St Mary have been REFUSED.

A meeting of Devon County Council's (DCC) development management committee this afternoon voted to reject the plan, for Straitgate Farm, on Exeter Road, submitted by Aggregate Industries UK Ltd.

DCC planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval, but after more than two hours of debate, the councillors rejected the plan, with five votes for rejection and three abstentions.

The scheme would have seen up to 1.5 million tonnes of sand and gravel dug up on the site over the next 10 to 12 years, before being transported 23 miles by road to Hillhead Quarry in Mid Devon for processing.

Reasons given for the refusal by the committee included the protection of heritage assets, unacceptable impact on water supplies, unresolved road safety issues, lack of evidence of protected species, lack of surface water management plan, loss of mature trees and the impact on climate change.

