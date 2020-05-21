This is the biggest challenge the Sidmouth Herald has ever faced. We are asking for your help to overcome it

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 06:50 22 May 2020

Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Herald

Archant

Local newspapers are facing a big challenge but readers can help us overcome it.

Dear reader

Have you heard the phrase ‘news desert’? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning, investigative local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

We are determined that Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary will never become a news desert - and we need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why we are asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why are we asking this now?

More of you are reading Sidmouth Herald than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In the past, we successfully campaigned to raise money to replace Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat, which was named the Sidmouth Herald. The boat has since been retired.

We campaigned to raise enough money to buy a minibus for the Sidmouth Living with Cancer charity, to allow its members go out on trips.

We successfully raised thousands of pounds to bring an Admiral Nurse to the town to help dementia patients, by working closely with a local charity.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure (area) does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andrew Coley

Editor

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

