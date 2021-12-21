We are all too familiar with iconic locations like the Serengeti where predator and prey interactions are deemed legendary, but what about similar sites in the UK?

A hedge in a remote local field may not conjure up the same level of excitement, admittedly. But stop and watch for a while and it is no less spectacular. As the sparrows and blue tits feed on the grass adjacent to the hedge, perhaps little do they know they are being constantly watched by the silent assassin? Seconds later and a cacophony of squawks, and the sparrows in unison sprint to the hedge just in time as a sparrowhawk speeds along the hedgeline. First mission failed so the sparrowhawk sped off into the distance. Serenity returns.

Sparrowhawks are the speediest raptor in terms of manoeuvrability and once they lock on to prey they are laser focused not even perturbed by the presence of humans. With burning orange eyes, bright yellow talons and a dainty athletic form they are certainly a sight to behold.

It was two hours later before the winged assassin returned. This time she was not giving up so easily. She landed on the hedge and tried to hook a bird from below, before clambering through the hedge foliage. This served to panic the sparrows and separate them. The sound was deafening. Then the sound of flapping wings from within the hedge hailed the fact that the sparrowhawk had been successful. The long yellow talons administered the coup de grace.

The sparrowhawk then turned its attention to the jays. It was not clear whether these speeding attacks were predatory in motive, or based on territory dispute, but either way, the sparrowhawk chased alongside the jays anytime they came near. By contrast the sparrowhawk and kestrel seemed to maintain a healthy respect for one another and I did not see any skirmishes between these two adversaries. If you’re lucky you may even see a buzzard feasting in the field.

Watching sparrowhawks in action is mesmerising and comparable with any other predations I have witnessed. So next time when passing a hedge, just stay a while and watch the complex eco system unfold.



