Advanced search

Lockdown life at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 May 2020

Jonty has his teeth checked - The Donkey Sanctuary

Jonty has his teeth checked - The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary

Staff at the Sidmouth attraction are busy providing the highest level of care for the resident donkeys and mules during the lockdown, and recently, they even adapted a barn into a temporary surgical room for a medical emergency.

When Jonty the donkey needed urgent attention to remove a problem tooth, the grooms collaborated with the veterinary team to ensure he got the care and attention he needed.

To reduce the stress of transporting Jonty to the charity’s donkey hospital near Honiton, staff improvised a surgical room in his barn at Sidmouth, ensuring the procedure could be carried out in a comfortable and reassuring environment to him.

When the time came for the operation itself, the veterinary surgeon was assisted by the veterinary nurse who, incidentally, happened to be his partner.

Conveniently, this meant the pair were not restricted by social distancing requirements and were able to work near to each other, to ensure Jonty received the best care possible.

Aside from its own medical emergencies, the international charity has been donating some personal protection equipment (PPE) to local NHS workers, including to staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, and to groups providing community healthcare.

Its generosity was also extended during the Easter holiday, too, when it donated 3,000 chocolate eggs to the Sid Valley Food Bank.

To keep the public in touch with all the activities at The Donkey Sanctuary during lockdown, two incredibly successful Facebook live broadcasts named ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ were streamed.

This gave people a virtual visitor experience and an opportunity to see the resident donkeys. For a daily catch up, several of the webcams around the Sidmouth sanctuary are switched on and functional, enabling people to watch the giant Poitou donkeys at Buffalo Barn, the main herd in the heart of the sanctuary and the Miniature Mediterranean donkeys.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Three cliff falls happen in less than 24 hours in Sidmouth

One of the cliff falls that happened near Jacob's Ladder on Wednesday, May 28. Picture: Sara Bond

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Three cliff falls happen in less than 24 hours in Sidmouth

One of the cliff falls that happened near Jacob's Ladder on Wednesday, May 28. Picture: Sara Bond

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Lockdown life at The Donkey Sanctuary

Jonty has his teeth checked - The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth Croquet Club players so happy to be back on the lawns – and in superb conditions too!

Chistine Bowler and Jane Morrish, who were the last people to play before the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, prepare to be the first to return to the lawns for action after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: PHILIP HARRIS

Sidmouth, Sidbury and Newton Poppleford all win on matchday eight of the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League

Picture: Thinkstock

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Sidmouth Running Club numbers continue to rise even with lockdown rules in place

Young Mighty Green Seth Lancaster (centre left) has now got the Trig Point collecting bug and is doing the Four Trig Challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24