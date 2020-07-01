Photo book of lockdown memories will help fund Sidmouth food bank

Kyle Baker with the small A5 book and the larger limited-edition version. Picture: Kyle Baker KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

A book depicting scenes of life under lockdown in Sidmouth is to help raise funds for the Sid Valley Food Bank.

It has been compiled by local photographer and film-maker Kyle Baker.

His short film, Locked Down in a Small Seaside Town, was viewed by people around the world, and he began to receive enquiries from people wanting a memento of the lockdown period.

The book, created in response to the demand, shows the empty streets and other scenes unique to lockdown.

It features the people who started making scrubs, masks and visors for health and care workers, along with some of the key workers who kept Sidmouth going. Some of the pictures are scenes from the documentary.

There is an A5 soft cover version of the book and a limited edition A4 hardcover version.

The hardcover book contains extra material and will be sold for £20, with a donation going to the Sid Valley Food Bank for every book sold.

He said: “This book documents this surreal time in history and is the perfect coffee table book.

“I have had a huge number of orders, people wanting to have a keepsake, something to show the future generations.

“The book shows an emotional journey.

“I am proud to be able to support the Sid Valley Food Bank, who have worked in overdrive with a huge increase in demand.”

To buy a copy, visit https://www.kylebakerphotography.com/shop or email info@kylebakerphotography.com