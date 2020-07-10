Advanced search

Wildlife pond provides natural therapy during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 July 2020

Lockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen Greenslade

Lockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen Greenslade

Karen Greenslade

A Sidmouth couple have created a mini wildlife haven in their garden by building a ‘lockdown pond’.

The pond, with the surroundings still taking shape, in the Greenslades' garden. Picture: Karen GreensladeThe pond, with the surroundings still taking shape, in the Greenslades' garden. Picture: Karen Greenslade

Simon Greenslade, who runs the Humbug gift shop in Sidmouth, made the pond for his wife Karen, who suffers from ME and was already virtually housebound before the Covid-19 restrictions came in.

She said: “We have been meaning to build a wildlife pond for a while, and as our shop has been closed due to the coronavirus, it was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

The pond was dug out by hand and then lined with sand, underlay and a liner.

Mrs Greenslade said: “It’s been quite challenging as the ground is on a slight incline, so the lower end had to be built up.

A grasshopper on a bog arum leaf, with a hoverfly underneath. Picture: Karen GreensladeA grasshopper on a bog arum leaf, with a hoverfly underneath. Picture: Karen Greenslade

“Simon built in shelves at different heights ready for the various types of pond plants going in. There is also a shallow, sloping beach area at one end, allowing animals access in and out of the water, and for birds to drink and bathe.

“The bare liner edges, which can get very hot in the sun, are currently cobbled until the edging plants have established. We have used native plants, apart from the lily, which is a little too vigorous for a small pond. We have floating grasses, marginals and oxygenating plants. All are important for a successful pond.

“I have always been interested in wildlife, and since becoming virtually housebound almost three years ago, have found the connection with nature even more important.

“Our garden is already quite wildlife friendly. We have numerous butterflies, bees, flies, and birds visiting. The laurel hedge that backs onto our garden has had many nesting birds this year.

Lockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen GreensladeLockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen Greenslade

“The pond is already attracting damselflies and dragonflies. It is very relaxing sitting, or lying next to it, listening to the birds and watching the comings and goings. We have bats in our area, so the pond insects will be an extra welcome food supply for them.”

Mrs Greenslade said she was aware that many people have been struggling mentally with all the stress of the coronavirus, among other things, and would be interested to hear whether building a garden pond and attracting wildlife has helped others to cope.

Lockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen GreensladeLockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen Greenslade

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Exeter Chiefs announce new contracts for 30 players

Rugby ball.

Exeter Chiefs sign Facundo Cordero

Exeter Chiefs

Wildlife pond provides natural therapy during lockdown

Lockdown pond wildlife. Picture: Karen Greenslade

Cycling app to be used to determine where funding for Devon’s roads should be used

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019