Published: 11:15 AM August 18, 2021

Creative East Devon mum Laura Broughton turned lockdown into an opportunity by launching her own cake-making company from home.



The 32-year-old, from Newton Poppleford, started Looby’s Kitchen at the beginning of 2020 and has seen the business go from strength to strength.



Before the pandemic struck, Laura was a Pilates teacher but all of her classes were cancelled when restrictions were imposed.



Despite having very little experience, she turned her hand to creating specialty cakes and hasn’t looked back.



Laura, whose nickname has been Looby since she was a little girl, said: “I started my business as a hobby at the start of lock down 2020, baking with my boys who loved it.



“It was our sanity, and helped us get through the lonely dark days. I was never a baker, and had many disasters which my husband can vouch for, but I just loved creating and cooking in the kitchen.”



Laura, who has lived in Sidmouth and the surrounding areas all of her life, began to share her creations on social media and was surprised by the positive reactions she received.



She added: “I continued baking and gaining experience, and noticed it really helped me mentally get through some tough times, as being alone all day and all week with two boys was hard going.



“A few orders came in from friends and family and, initially, I charged for the ingredients but I really did it for the love of it.”



Since launching her business, Laura, who is married to Paul, 36, has baked every day, and is now offering everything from themed cakes, brownies slabs, children’s cakes. She also recently made her first three-tier wedding cake.



Former Sidmouth College student Laura, who has two children Jack, 5, and George, 3, credited her own mum Angela Small for playing a major role in helping to launch Looby's by loaning equipment and passing on some skills.



“I’m completely self taught, and learnt everything through trial and error. YouTube also helps!” Laura said.



“I have since started an Instagram page and have over 2,000 followers. My favourite cake to date is a pearl wedding anniversary cake I made.



“But my absolute favourite cakes to make are children’s cakes. When I see the children’s birthday pictures and their little faces when they see my creations, it makes all the hard work worth it.



“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could do this but it just goes to show that you’re never too old and it’s never too late to go out and do what you truly love.



“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me and my little cake business.”