Help Ivy the lurcher find her forever home

ARC dog Ivy the Lurcher. Ref shs 11 19TI 0765. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ivy the lurcher needs a nice cosy home with lots of cuddles.

This two-year-old pooch is currently staying with Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery.

Ivy enjoys long walks on the lead and running in enclosed areas.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said Ivy needs a little training and used to live in a kennel so hasn’t had much human contact, which means when she sees someone all she wants to do is cuddle. She added:

She added: “She is very weet and loving and needs a comfy home with no small furies.” For more information visit arcrescue.co.uk or call 01404 815487.