‘Brilliant’ bake-off serves up charity treats

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 January 2019

Rupert White won first prize in the pies category at the Bake Off competition in Lymebourne and Arcot Community Centre. Ref shs 51 18TI 6974. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Festive foodies grabbed the spatula and whisk for a charity bake-off.

Budding bakers have been channelling their inner Mary Berry as they took part in a charity bake-off by Healthy and Local Food for Families (HALFF).

There was a twist to the competition as the cooks were asked to make either a no-added-sugar mince pie or a Christmas tart.

The baked creations were then judged and prizes were awarded to the best pie and the best tart. Rupert White took top place with his mince pies while Ann Kay produced the best tart.

Tiggy Parry, director of HALFF and one of the judges, said: “It was great to see such a brilliant turn out and so many people had put so much effort into their bakes. The standard was extremely high.

“Thank you especially to Dee and the rest of the Lymebourne committee for being so welcoming and for all of their organisation for the event.”

