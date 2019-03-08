National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife Picture: Terry Ife

Two national chains have said there are no plans to open in the town.

A pair of retail giants has quashed rumours of setting up shop in Sidmouth.

Both Marks and Spencers and Superdrug have ruled out any plans to set up a food hall or beauty store at this time.

With a number of buildings available for new businesses in the town, there has been talk that both companies may have had their eyes on coming to Sidmouth.

Confirmed to be coming into town is Crystals, which will look to bring the sparkle when it opens in the former Sidmouth Wine Shop.

Crystals (UK) ltd has announced its arrival with signs in the shop window looking for staff.

The business sells crystals, minerals, fossils and semi precious gemstones and has more than 25 stores throughout the South and West of England including Exeter and Lyme Regis.

The former Pure Indulgence shop has now reopened as an independent clothing boutique called Flaunt it.