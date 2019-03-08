Magician John Archer to perform in All Saints church

A magic show takes place in a Sidmouth church on Thursday 19 September.

John Archer is known as the first magician who managed to fool the famous double-act Penn & Teller, who believe they can work out how most tricks are done.

He combines conjuring with comedy, and 'a bit of ukelele'.

Archer was a Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist earlier this year and has appeared on TV with comedian Tim Vine.

He is a past winner of the Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year award.

The online events guide The List described him as 'the exception to the myriad of foul-mouthed, offensive contemporaries'.

It said: "Eschewing political satire and sexist smut, he makes his mark with more traditional, throwaway gags, a smidgen of music and teasingly inventive magic tricks."

His show will take place at All Saints Church, Sidmouth, at 7pm. Tickets are £5. To buy tickets visit allsaintssidmouth.org.uk