Magician John Archer to perform in All Saints church
PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 September 2019
Supplied by artist
A magic show takes place in a Sidmouth church on Thursday 19 September.
John Archer is known as the first magician who managed to fool the famous double-act Penn & Teller, who believe they can work out how most tricks are done.
He combines conjuring with comedy, and 'a bit of ukelele'.
Archer was a Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist earlier this year and has appeared on TV with comedian Tim Vine.
He is a past winner of the Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year award.
The online events guide The List described him as 'the exception to the myriad of foul-mouthed, offensive contemporaries'.
It said: "Eschewing political satire and sexist smut, he makes his mark with more traditional, throwaway gags, a smidgen of music and teasingly inventive magic tricks."
His show will take place at All Saints Church, Sidmouth, at 7pm. Tickets are £5. To buy tickets visit allsaintssidmouth.org.uk
