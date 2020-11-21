Advanced search

Major boost to cancer services in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2020

Ottery St Mary Hospital. Picture: FORCE.

Ottery St Mary Hospital. Picture: FORCE.

Archant

Cancer services in East Devon will receive a major boost this month.

Ottery St Mary Hospital will become a new cancer hub for patients and their families.

Specialists from the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital’s oncology department and FORCE, the area’s leading cancer support charity, will be working together within a dedicated unit at the Keegan Road site.

Access to potentially life-saving treatments will be among the new services available in Ottery with chemotherapy sessions held there for the first time.

The new cancer unit will open for one day a week from this Friday (November 20) but the plan is to increase services to five days a week, Monday to Friday, when staffing levels allow.

“The decision was therefore made to consolidate existing outreach into one location, which allowed us to expand, bringing alongside key services such as clinics, FORCE, the Living with and Beyond Cancer programme and enhanced supportive care,” said the RD&E’s lead cancer nurse Tina Grose.

FORCE Chief Executive Meriel Fishwick added: “‘We are so very grateful to the people of Honiton, especially our wonderful volunteers, for their support of FORCE and the outreach chemotherapy service since it started in October 2018. The accommodation in Ottery St Mary hospital will allow the range of cancer services to expand and FORCE is now planning how it will offer support and information services alongside patients’ vital cancer treatment.”

COVID-19 brought some disruption to the RD&E’s delivery of chemotherapy in the wider community. The service, which uses experienced nurses from the RD&E’s Cherrybrook chemotherapy unit paid for by FORCE, continued in Okehampton and temporarily increased to two days a week in Honiton.

A short-term suspension of chemo sessions in Tiverton is due to end this month. FORCE has worked closely with the RD&E to help with the transition from Honiton to Ottery.

The charity hopes to mirror many of the services it offers at its main centre in Exeter at the new East Devon hub.

These could include counselling, complementary therapies, advice and information sessions, physiotherapy and exercise clinics.

It is hoped that volunteers from FORCE will also be involved when COVID-19 restrictions allow.

Counsellors, information nurses, a dedicated benefits advisor and oncology physiotherapist helped hundreds dealing with a cancer diagnosis via phone and video calls.

The FORCE Support and Information Centre in the grounds of the RD&E is now open again with COVID secure measures in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Major boost to cancer services in East Devon

Ottery St Mary Hospital. Picture: FORCE.

Chips come better with practise

Playing the dreaded chip shot in golf

Chance to shine with cricket

Chance to shine cricket programme

Sid Valley Foodbank issues Christmas hamper appeal

Sid Valley Foodbank Christmas donations from last year. Picture: Sid Valley Foodbank.

Two Sidmouth play parks to be given face lifts

Sidmouth play park Picture: Alex Walton