Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

PUBLISHED: 12:39 29 July 2019

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Archant

The care group behind an 'outstanding' care home in Sidmouth has been named as one of Britain's most inspirational companies.

The Hartford Care Group which runs Malden House, in Sidford Road, has been named in the London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 companies to inspire Britain 2019.

The report celebrates the UK's fastest growing and dynamic small and medium businesses across 40 sectors.

The London Stock Exchange Group selects its lists from businesses who have shown revenue growth over the last three years and outperform in their sector.

Hartford Care Group Limited runs 14 care homes.

Sean Gavin, Hartford Care Group's chief executive officer, said: "This is an accolade that recognises and celebrates the tireless work our exceptional teams undertake 24/7 in providing care, comfort and companionship for all our residents to make them all feel part of the Hartford 'family'.

"Hartford Care has continued to grow steadily and sustainably, most recently through the acquisition of our three Isle of Wight homes. However, our founding core principles remain as important to us now as when we began; as well as our commitment to continuing that 'family' feel which, for many people, differentiates us from other care home companies."

David Schwimmer, London Stock Exchange Group CEO, said: "Congratulations to all the companies selected for inclusion in the sixth edition of London Stock Exchange Group's 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report, which identifies the UK's most dynamic SMEs. SMEs drive growth, innovation and job creation and are the lifeblood of the British economy.

"We believe that supporting the growth of these businesses is critical to the UK economy and the creation of a society that works for everyone."

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters to begin new season with home fixture

Action from the Grandisson Cup final between Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare that saw the Otters beaten 3-2. Picture HANNAH LAND PHOTOGRAPHY

School gardeners hard work pays off in Sidmouth rotary competition

All of the schools that took part in the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists