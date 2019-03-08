Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care Archant

The care group behind an 'outstanding' care home in Sidmouth has been named as one of Britain's most inspirational companies.

The Hartford Care Group which runs Malden House, in Sidford Road, has been named in the London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 companies to inspire Britain 2019.

The report celebrates the UK's fastest growing and dynamic small and medium businesses across 40 sectors.

The London Stock Exchange Group selects its lists from businesses who have shown revenue growth over the last three years and outperform in their sector.

Hartford Care Group Limited runs 14 care homes.

Sean Gavin, Hartford Care Group's chief executive officer, said: "This is an accolade that recognises and celebrates the tireless work our exceptional teams undertake 24/7 in providing care, comfort and companionship for all our residents to make them all feel part of the Hartford 'family'.

"Hartford Care has continued to grow steadily and sustainably, most recently through the acquisition of our three Isle of Wight homes. However, our founding core principles remain as important to us now as when we began; as well as our commitment to continuing that 'family' feel which, for many people, differentiates us from other care home companies."

David Schwimmer, London Stock Exchange Group CEO, said: "Congratulations to all the companies selected for inclusion in the sixth edition of London Stock Exchange Group's 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report, which identifies the UK's most dynamic SMEs. SMEs drive growth, innovation and job creation and are the lifeblood of the British economy.

"We believe that supporting the growth of these businesses is critical to the UK economy and the creation of a society that works for everyone."