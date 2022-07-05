Care home welcomes town council chairman during 'Wimbledon' afternoon

Cllr Chris Lockyear with, left to right, Tracy Macklin, activities coordinator; residents Fanina Lucas and Mary Wilkinson, and Tabitha Donovan, home manager. - Credit: Malden House

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council visited Malden House residential home during Care Home Open Week (June 27 – July 1).

During his visit, Cllr Chris Lockyear discussed ways Malden House can get more involved with the Sidmouth community.

Tabitha Donovan, Manager of Malden House, said: “We were delighted to receive a visit from Cllr Lockyear who met our residents, showed off his chain of office and told us about his job.

“We are all very keen to get more involved with local activities. Already, we have had stalls in the town, raising awareness about dignity and dementia, and we recently went on a litter pick.”

Malden House residents and staff playing balloon tennis during their Wimbledon-themed afternoon - Credit: Malden House

Cllr Lockyear’s visit came during an afternoon of Wimbledon-themed activities arranged specially for Care Home Open Week. Residents and staff played a game of balloon tennis with the balloons in the Wimbledon colours of purple, green and white, and then had a traditional afternoon tea.

Malden House resident Jim Dixon and chef Paul Gibbons - Credit: Malden House

Malden House volunteer Penny Tupper - Credit: Malden House



