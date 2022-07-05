News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Care home welcomes town council chairman during 'Wimbledon' afternoon

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:04 PM July 5, 2022
 Cllr Chris Lockyear visiting Malden House care home

Cllr Chris Lockyear with, left to right, Tracy Macklin, activities coordinator; residents Fanina Lucas and Mary Wilkinson, and Tabitha Donovan, home manager. - Credit: Malden House

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council visited Malden House residential home during Care Home Open Week (June 27 – July 1). 

During his visit, Cllr Chris Lockyear discussed ways Malden House can get more involved with the Sidmouth community. 

Tabitha Donovan, Manager of Malden House, said: “We were delighted to receive a visit from Cllr Lockyear who met our residents, showed off his chain of office and told us about his job. 

 “We are all very keen to get more involved with local activities. Already, we have had stalls in the town, raising awareness about dignity and dementia, and we recently went on a litter pick.” 

Malden House residents and staff playing balloon tennis during their Wimbledon-themed afternoon

Malden House residents and staff playing balloon tennis during their Wimbledon-themed afternoon - Credit: Malden House

Cllr Lockyear’s visit came during an afternoon of Wimbledon-themed activities arranged specially for Care Home Open Week. Residents and staff played a game of balloon tennis with the balloons in the Wimbledon colours of purple, green and white, and then had a traditional afternoon tea. 

Malden House resident Jim Dixon and chef Paul Gibbons

Malden House resident Jim Dixon and chef Paul Gibbons - Credit: Malden House

Malden House volunteer Penny Tupper

Malden House volunteer Penny Tupper - Credit: Malden House


Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Sidbury Primary School's May Queen and King, Millie and Ernie

Sidbury pupils celebrate May Day in June

Philippa Davies

person
Some of Harpford's flower arrangers outside St Gregory's Church

Church flower festival flourishes again after two 'lost' years

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth in Bloom volunteer Ann Leake with Noel Sinker in Connaught Gardens

Help clean up Sidmouth as In Bloom judges' visit approaches

Philippa Davies

person
Anita Graham Bridget Lambert Dafydd Gwyn Howells Reece Yarnold Photography Alasdair Evans

Review

Play abour real life leaves audience filled with feel good laughter

Cormac Richards

Logo Icon