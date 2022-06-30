News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man in court accused of torching Ottery woman's car

Court Reporter

Published: 1:28 PM June 30, 2022
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A 48-year-old man from Ottery St Mary has appeared at Exeter Crown Court accused of setting light to an NHS worker’s car in a supermarket car park.

Alan Burstow appeared by video link from Exeter Prison and his case was adjourned by Judge Timothy Rose until August 12 to allow time for a mental health assessment.

Burstow, of Church View, Ottery St Mary, is accused of arson. He is alleged to have set light to a Peugeot 207 in the Sainsbury car park in Ottery on May 25 this year.

Rachel Smith, defending, said there may be an issue of whether Burstow is mentally fit to plead.

Judge Rose remanded Burstow in custody and set a provisional trial of November 28 this year.

The car was owned by NHS worker Tracy Elliott and colleagues at the Royal Devon and Exeter started a fundraiser to help her replace it after the fire.

