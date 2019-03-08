Advanced search

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

PUBLISHED: 11:43 18 November 2019

St Anthony's Catholic Church in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

An Ottery church has been left with a huge hole in its wall after a car crash.

Police were called at 12.30am on Sunday to Mill Street, Ottery St Mary following reports of a collision with the wall of St Anthony's Catholic Church.

Haydn Banfield, 26, from The Signals, Honiton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol above limit.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 26.

