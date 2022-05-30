News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Arson charge after Ottery car fire

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:52 AM May 30, 2022
The burnt-out car in Sainsbury's car park

The burnt-out car in Sainsbury's car park - Credit: Contributed

A man has been charged with arson following a fire that destroyed a car in Ottery St Mary’s Sainsbury’s car park. 

Alan Burstow, 48, of Church View in Ottery St Mary was due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court today (Monday, May 30). 

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, May 25. Firefighters attended and later reported to police that they believed the fire had been started deliberately. 

Police made the arrest later in the week.

