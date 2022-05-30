Arson charge after Ottery car fire

A man has been charged with arson following a fire that destroyed a car in Ottery St Mary’s Sainsbury’s car park.

Alan Burstow, 48, of Church View in Ottery St Mary was due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court today (Monday, May 30).

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, May 25. Firefighters attended and later reported to police that they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

Police made the arrest later in the week.