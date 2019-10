Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Archant

A 37-year-old man has been charged with an attempted murder in Ottery St Mary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Hughes, of Old Mill Lane, Clyst St Mary, appeared in Exeter Magistrates' Court on September 28.

He will appear at Exeter Crown Court on November 1.