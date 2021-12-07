A man who was injured in a road accident on the A3052 near Sidmouth on Friday has died of his injuries.

He has been named as 89-year-old Victor Smith from Seaton, and his next of kin have been informed.

His passenger at the time, a woman in her 80s, remains in hospital.

Police were called shortly after 2.30pm on Friday, December 3 to the A3052 at Sidmouth following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a black Renault Clio and a blue VW Exclusive.

The driver of the Clio was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The driver of the VW is a man in his 70s who was also taken to Derriford Hospital with less serious injuries. He has since returned home.

The road was closed for eight hours as investigation work at the scene took place.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 432 of 3 December.