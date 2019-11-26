Advanced search

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

PUBLISHED: 07:27 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 26 November 2019

Police.

A pensioner has died following a single vehicle collision in Sidmouth.

Police said a 73-year-old man has died following an incident on farmland in the Sidmouth area on Monday (November 25) afternoon.

According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.

Alliance roads police officers attended the scene and carried out a forensic collision investigation and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police thanked the ambulance and fire services for their help at the scene.

