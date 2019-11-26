Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police. Archant

A pensioner has died following a single vehicle collision in Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said a 73-year-old man has died following an incident on farmland in the Sidmouth area on Monday (November 25) afternoon.

According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.

Alliance roads police officers attended the scene and carried out a forensic collision investigation and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police thanked the ambulance and fire services for their help at the scene.