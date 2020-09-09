Advanced search

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

PUBLISHED: 16:56 09 September 2020

A man has been found dead at Salcombe Hill in Sidmouth.

Police were called out at around 9.30am today (Wednesday, September 9) following reports of concern for welfare of a man.

Ambulance paramedics also attended the scene, reported to be on the coastal path off Alma Lane.

At around 3.45pm a police spokesman released a statement saying:

“The man was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform his next of kin.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

