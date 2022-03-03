News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man found unconscious in Ottery street

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:43 PM March 3, 2022
Emergency services were called to Ottery St Mary Library today (Thursday, February 3) after a man was found unconscious outside.

The ambulance service initially attended the incident in Silver Street, and they alerted the police at around midday.

Officers cordoned off the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident reference 219 of Thursday, May 3.

There are no further details on the man's condition at this stage.



