Would-be refugee host hits out at 'minefield' Homes for Ukraine scheme

A Sidmouth man who wants to open his home to Ukrainian refugees says he feels ‘ashamed’ of the Government’s system for giving them sanctuary in the UK.

Roy Badcock is the son of an Italian immigrant who was welcomed to Sidmouth in 1959. He and his family are trying to offer accommodation to Ukrainians through the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

He said: “It has been really disappointing, to be honest. In the month or so since we applied to house refugees there has been barely any contact from anyone involved apart from a couple of emails and a link to a Government website which is an absolute minefield of this, that and the other, but very little information about how the process works or how long it could take.

“The program has literally stalled unless you know somebody from Ukraine - just how many of us are really likely to know someone who lives there? It really beggars belief that this was the first response from the Government. I feel ashamed as the son of an Italian immigrant with the draconian response from this Government, with the hoops the refugees are expected to jump through to get here.

"They've really got to cut the red tape."

The Badcock family's flag showing solidarity with Ukraine - Credit: Roy Badcock

Roy, who works as a postman and has been doing the rounds in Newton Poppleford for three years, has two sons, both of whom have left home. With their approval, he and his wife Lil want to offer their empty bedrooms to Ukrainians, keen to extend the same welcome to refugees that his mother received as an immigrant.

He said: “Our mum benefited at that time from the then Immigration and Nationality act of 1952, which allowed skilled and unskilled migration from other European countries. The obvious difference now from then with immigration is the certain criteria that now have to be met - for instance our mother couldn’t read or write in Italian, let alone English at that time.

“I doubt very much that she would meet the correct standards expected these days, so I do feel blessed myself that I have my wonderful family because of the then generosity given to my mum at that time. I feel that I would like to give someone or a family a chance of a better life, albeit the circumstances are far different for the Ukrainian people than my mother.

“As my flag says, we stand with Ukraine.”