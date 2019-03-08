Advanced search

Breaking

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

PUBLISHED: 12:39 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 08 November 2019

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The formal identification of a man who died after his vehicle went off cliffs in Sidmouth has taken place, police say.

Emergency services were called to Peak Hill Road at around 9.30am on Wednesday (November 6).

Devon and Cornwall Police said a 65-year-old man from the Derby area was pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes boss speaks about the derby win and looks ahead to Sunday’s game

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls.

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists