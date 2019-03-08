Breaking

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The formal identification of a man who died after his vehicle went off cliffs in Sidmouth has taken place, police say.

Emergency services were called to Peak Hill Road at around 9.30am on Wednesday (November 6).

Devon and Cornwall Police said a 65-year-old man from the Derby area was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.