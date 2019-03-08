Breaking
Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified
PUBLISHED: 12:39 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 08 November 2019
Archant
The formal identification of a man who died after his vehicle went off cliffs in Sidmouth has taken place, police say.
Emergency services were called to Peak Hill Road at around 9.30am on Wednesday (November 6).
Devon and Cornwall Police said a 65-year-old man from the Derby area was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
