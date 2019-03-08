Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver pleads guilty to hit-and-run with boy, 10

PUBLISHED: 13:43 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 28 June 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorist has admitted causing serious injury to a 10-year-old boy in a hit-and-run accident near Sidmouth.

Appearing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (June 28), David Williams, aged 51, of Wordsworth Close, Exmouth, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also admitted failing to stop his Peugeot car after the accident in Sidford Road, Sidmouth, on September 2, 2018. A boy, who was 10 at the time, was treated at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital after the crash.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentence to Friday July 26 and imposed an interim disqualification. He ordered a psychiatric report and a probation pre-sentence report.

He told Williams: "The fact I am seeking these reports should be taken as no indication of sentence. All options remain open and the most likely is immediate custody. You should put your affairs in order."

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Williams had issues with his mental health and had been sectioned a few days after the accident.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RC’s Danny Painter completes the Giants Head Marathon.

Danny Painter at the Giants Head Marathon in Dorset organised by White Star Running. Picture SRC

Sidmouth medal six success for Gerri Whitrow

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Sidmouth Running Club teams do well at AVR Woodland Relays

Sidmouth Running Club members who took part in the Woodland Relays organised by Axe Valley Runners. Picture SRC

Live: Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson in Devon for Conservative leadership hustings

PM hopefuls - Jeremy Hunt MP and Boris Johnson MP. Pictures: (Jeremy Hunt) Ted Eytan - flickr. (Boris Johnson) Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Wikimedia Commons

Sidmouth ladies land another Devon InterClub victory - now for the quarter-finals!

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists