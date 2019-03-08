Driver pleads guilty to hit-and-run with boy, 10

A motorist has admitted causing serious injury to a 10-year-old boy in a hit-and-run accident near Sidmouth.

Appearing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (June 28), David Williams, aged 51, of Wordsworth Close, Exmouth, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also admitted failing to stop his Peugeot car after the accident in Sidford Road, Sidmouth, on September 2, 2018. A boy, who was 10 at the time, was treated at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital after the crash.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentence to Friday July 26 and imposed an interim disqualification. He ordered a psychiatric report and a probation pre-sentence report.

He told Williams: "The fact I am seeking these reports should be taken as no indication of sentence. All options remain open and the most likely is immediate custody. You should put your affairs in order."

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Williams had issues with his mental health and had been sectioned a few days after the accident.