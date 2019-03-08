Advanced search

Man's body found in car on Woodbury Common

PUBLISHED: 11:49 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 October 2019

The body of a man has been found on Woodbury Common.

Emergency services discovered a body in a vehicle after they were called out at 6.20pm on Wednesday (October 23).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for 48-year-old Mark Soutar who had been reported missing from Ottery St Mary on Tuesday.

The family of Mr Soutar has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

