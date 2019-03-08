Man's body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

The body of a man has been found on Woodbury Common.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services discovered a body in a vehicle after they were called out at 6.20pm on Wednesday (October 23).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for 48-year-old Mark Soutar who had been reported missing from Ottery St Mary on Tuesday.

The family of Mr Soutar has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Concerns for missing Ottery man's welfare