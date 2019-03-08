Man rushed to hospital after police called to Ottery home with concerns for welfare

Police and ambulance where called to an address in Barrack Road. Picture: Google Maps and Getti Images Archant

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after police were called to an Ottery home with concerns for his welfare.

Police and ambulance crews were called at about 9.40am this morning (Monday, August 12).

An eye witness saw four to six police offices and two ambulances at the address in Exeter Road.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with injuries not thought to be life threatening or changing.

Police enquiries remain ongoing into this matter.

Check back for updates.