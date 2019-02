Man taken to hospital after roof fall in Ottery

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after falling onto a flat roof in Ottery.

A crew from Sidmouth were called to an address on Badgers Hill at 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder to reach the man, who was carried down using a stretcher.

He was taken to hospital by land ambulance.